Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of ‘gross misconduct and misbehaviour.

In the letter addressed to the Gandhinagar police station SHO, the 2000 batch IPS officer said: “I am writing to you to take note of my genuine apprehensions about my safety and reputation. I am doing it as a private citizen of the country. In my personal capacity. Not as a civil servant. Not as a policeman.”

“I’m not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above. I am just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily dairy in your police station…in case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect,” the letter mentioned.

In his order, Union Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, SD Sarkar, a disciplinary proceeding against IPS: RR: 2000: JK) is contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior which has been brought into the notice of the Government of late.

PNN/Agencies