Rayagada: A mock drill on fire safety and rescue training was organised at Laxmipat Singhania High School at Jaykaypur in the district, Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by district fire services department and JK Paper Mills. Over 100 students learnt fire safety tips and fire fighting techniques during the programme. District Fire officer Kabindra Sunani and his team participated in the programme and organised demonstrations on fire fighting techniques and rescue operations.

All the officials of the district fire department, Sunil Kumar Nath, coordinator of the school and public relation officer of JK Paper Mills, CSR officer Milan Lenka, school principal PV Rao as well as several officials of JK Paper Mills and school teachers attended the event. Lecturer Badrinath Mohapatra conducted the programme.

PNN