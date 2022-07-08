Bhnajnagar: It seems that there is no let-up in elephant deaths in the state as another elephant was found dead at Kanabindha under North Ghumusar range of Ganjam district, Thursday. The tusker was shot dead with arrows by poachers while its tusks were missing, a report said. Meanwhile, forest officials have started an investigation into the matter after being informed by villagers about the carcass of the animal. DFO Sudarshan Behera said the tusker was dead in Kanabindha forest but it is not clear what led to its death.

A part of the carcass is lying buried in mud. He added that the elephant might have died Wednesday while its tusks have been cut away. Postmortem of the carcass will be done Friday to ascertain the exact cause of its death. It may be noted here that in the last month, four carcasses of elephants had been recovered in Athagarh forest division in Cuttack. The carcass of another elephant was found in February. In Satakosia, an elephant was found dead earlier.