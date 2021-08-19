Bhawanipatna: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Wednesday recognised Kalahandi University in Bhawanipatna as a university under Section (F) of the UGC Act.

According to a UGC communique, Kalahandi University has been added to the list of universities as per Section 2(F) of the UGC Act, 1956, maintained by the UGC on its official website www.ugc.ac.in.

The institution is now authorised to award degrees as defined by the UGC. Besides, it may run regular courses through its own departments, constituent colleges, or associated institutions with the approval of applicable statutory agencies and councils as needed.

Notably, the newly established university will operate within the Act’s established territorial bounds. As per the Act, it is not permissible to open any off-campus centres outside its geographical limits.