Bengaluru: As prevention is better than cure or treatment, Karnataka’s Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarppa has decided to distribute Ayurvedic tablets or decoction to boost immunity against the infection in the Shivamogga city.

“With vaccine still in the making to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the minister has set up an organisation (suraksha pade) to distribute Ayurvada tablets and decoction to every house in his home town Shivamogga in the state’s central region,” a department official told IANS here on Thursday.

Shivamogga in the picturesque Malnad region is around 310km northwest of Bengaluru

“As the age-old Indian traditional medicine, Ayurveda has no side effects and can be taken by all to improve health and strengthen immunity against any disease, especially Covid-19,” asserted the official.

Bengaluru-based noted Ayurvedic doctor Giridhar Kaje developed the native potion and the herbal tablets to boost immunity.

About 85,000 families covering over 4-lakh people will be covered in the initial phase across the city and extended depending on the response from the public.

The non-profit organisation plans to raise funds to make the medical kits with two types of 10 tablets and decoction powder for selling at Rs 350 per kit.

The organisation has made wearing mask, washing hands with sanitiser and maintaining 4-6 feet physical distance compulsory for the effective use of the Indian medicine.

“Citizens having ‘Aadhaar’ card or the 12-digit unique identity card will be given the medical kit. A software has been developed to avoid giving the kit to the same person again, as every family has to be covered,” added the official.

As the pandemic rages, affecting lives and livelihood, Eshwarappa said in a statement in Kannada that alternate medicine was being used as a preventive measure against the virus. There are over 800 active cases in the Shivamogga district.

“Enhancing body’s natural defence system (immunity) is essential to maintain good health and prevention is better than cure,” said Eshwarappa.

IANS