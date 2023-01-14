Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday called for changing the model of the country’s agriculture to lay a path for a qualitative growth on the lines of his state.

A complete revolution will mark in India on the day agriculture is transformed into a festival of joy for the entire country’s farming community with the inspiration from the revolutionary progress in Telangana’s agricultural sector, he said.

He underlined the need to change the model of the country’s agriculture sector with the cooperation and collective efforts of all the people.

KCR also extended greetings to the farmers and people of Telangana and India on the occasion of Bhogi, Makar Sankranti, and Kanuma festivals.

The chief minister said that Sankranti is the festival of celebration for the farmers on the auspicious occasion of the arrival of paddy stocks from the fields to their homes. Sankranti festival is the thanksgiving day to Mother Earth by the farmers.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, claimed that with the activities undertaken by the Telangana government to revive the agriculture sector, Telangana villages with green crop fields, heaps of grain stocks, dairy cattle, and the smell of sweet soil are adding to the glitter of Sankranti.

He stated that the progress achieved by Telangana state’s agriculture sector has become a role model for the entire country.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president said that Telangana is the only state which has been spending lakhs of crores of rupees towards strengthening the agriculture sector. He pointed out that the government spent more than Rs 2,16,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply, and construction of irrigation projects. It is the proof of the Telangana government’s commitment towards farmers’ welfare, he added.

With the revolutionary action plan for the farmers’ welfare and agricultural development activity implemented by the state government, the cultivated area has increased to 2.40 crore acres from 1.31 crore acres at the time of formation of Telangana state. It is a revolutionary development in the country’s agriculture sector, KCR said.

He claimed that agriculture, which was considered as a futile profession, is now a fruitful occupation in Telangana and instilled confidence among farmers that relying on agriculture will create a bright life. He made it clear that similar confidence will be created among the entire farmer community in India.

IANS