Marathi music has a charm of its own, and one cannot stop but groove to the melodious tunes. The Marathi music industry is on the rise with several artists bringing different kinds of music. Discovering potential talents, producer Kedar Joshi is working towards bringing the best musical artists through his music label Suman Entertainment Music.

The company named after his mother Suman Joshi, completed a year July 23. While Kedar has primarily been working on producing different songs, he has also been looking into other aspects. The music videos released on his record label have been a launchpad for several creative professionals including actors, lyricists, music composers and directors.

Suman Entertainment Music has released around nine songs on its channel. Intending to bring Marathi devotional music to the forefront, Joshi has collaborated with many new-age artists and veterans of the industry. Apart from taking the producer’s seat, he has played an instrumental role in the casting process and other aspects of creating music videos.

Some of the major hits of the record label include ‘Deva Ganaraya’, ‘Jeev Jhala Mogra’, ‘Sri Suktam’, and ‘Loknath’. Moreover, Kedar Joshi is eventually getting into artist management, and he is keen to launch a talent management vertical under his company soon. In addition, Suman Entertainment recently announced its strategic partnership with Bodhitree Multimedia to explore different forms of content.

After succeeding in giving beautiful music, his company is now eyeing to produce TV shows, web series and short films. “I always had the dream to contribute to the Marathi entertainment industry. We have started it with Suman Entertainment Music, and there’s a lot of other interesting content that we are coming up with for the audience”, concluded Kedar.