Bhubaneswar: The family members of a person who was Saturday found hanging from his room at Tamando Sunday staged a gherao by keeping the dead body before the Tamando police station. The family members demanded probe into the death claiming it as a murder.

The stir ended in the afternoon after Assistant Commissioner of Police and the IIC of Tamando Police station assured the family members that charges in the FIR will be changed to murder if the autopsy report of the deceased hints towards any foul play. They informed the relatives that police will take stringent action against the culprits in case of any foul play.

Notably, the deceased was identified as Sanatana Mishra (32) from Taraboi village in Khurda district. Mishra was working as a house help for prominent local political leader Jishu Patnaik.

The deceased was away at his village for two months before reporting back to duty a few days ago.

The incident came to light when he didn’t open the door of his room till late in the morning where he was staying. Patnaik’s family members then informed the police who broke open the door and found Mishra hanging by the ceiling fan.

Mishra’s mother, however, alleged foul play in her son’s death. Police started investigation into the matter after registering a murder case.