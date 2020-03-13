Distance in love also has its own importance. This thing you must have heard in Hindi film songs. But now it has been proved that if you want romance to be alive in a relationship then distance for some days is good. In a survey conducted for the study revealed that if a husband or wife or lover needs a strong relationship, it would be good to stay apart from each other for a few days.

A study conducted in Britain has revealed that couples who live far away from each other for work, always have closeness between them and they love each other more. After meeting each other after a few days, they realise how much they are in love with each other.

A survey — conducted among 2000 people — says that 4 out of 10 people have to stay away from their partners because of their work, and they are happy with their relationship in comparison to others.

According to this survey, 4 out of 10 people said that when they return home from work after few days, they get a warm welcome at home.

The 35-year-old Richard Scott (An interviewee), who was involved in this survey, keeps travelling and stay away from his wife for work. According to him, it also becomes necessary to stay apart from each other for a few days. This shows the importance of each other.

Some of the people surveyed are also happy that going out for work and being alone in a big hotel room gives them comfort and their mind stay fresh. However, the study also revealed that the distance from the partner should not be more than five days. Having a distance of several weeks or months is also likely to negatively affect the relationship. So distance is necessary in love, but not much.