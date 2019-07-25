Mumbai: Celebrity hairstylist and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani is now the toast of Twitter for just one tweet.

Sapna urged Pakistan PM Imran Khan to invite her and her film Sindh. “Imran Khan, sir, I am a documentary filmmaker from India and have made a documentary on Sindh called ‘Sindhustan’. I have been rejected twice to get a visa to Sindh but I hear you are different and want peace… So do we! Please invite me and my film to Sindh .. it is my dream!” Bhavnani tweeted Tuesday.

. @ImranKhanPTI sir i am a documentary filmmaker frm India & have made a documentary on Sindh called @sindhustan i have been rejected twice to get a visa to Sindh but i hear you are different and want peace .. so do we! Please invite me and my film to Sindh .. it is my dream! pic.twitter.com/jF1nLdjQKR — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) July 23, 2019

Users started giving mixed reactions to Sapna’s tweet. Some are saying that it is a good initiative, while some came up with negative comments. Many users are appealing to the Pakistani PM Imran Khan on behalf of the Sapna to give her a chance for screening the film in Karachi.

Significantly, Sapna participated in Bigg Boss 6. She is also known for her bold and care-free attitude. She shot into fame due to her debate with ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss. She has also been the hairstylist of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As far as films are concerned, Sapna acted in a 2006 hit Hindi film ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’. In August 2008, her next film Ugly Aur Pagli was released, in which Sapna did a cameo.

PNN/Agencies