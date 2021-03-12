Mumbai: Actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have been roped in to star alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in period saga Adipurush. This information was shared by the producers Friday. Kriti Sanon is expected to play a key role in the movie.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and is being directed by Om Raut. It is an on-screen adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as ‘Lord Ram’ and Saif in the role of ‘Lankesh’. Knowing the recent developments happening all across the country, one can be certain that in future religion-based questions will be raised as to why Saif is playing the role of ‘Lankesh’.

The movie is described as the celebration of ‘victory of good over evil’.

“Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family,” T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle, alongside pictures of Sanon, Singh, Prabhas and Raut.

In a post on her Instagram account, Sanon said she was ‘proud, honoured ad beyond excited’ to board the cast of the movie.

The actor will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey and producer Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming movie Mimi.

Sunny, best known for his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, said he was thrilled to be part of Adipurush. “Joining the celebration of good over evil, excited to be a part of the #Adipurush family,” he said.

Adipurush is a follow up to Raut’s blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif, which released last year.

Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.