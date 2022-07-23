Dakshina Kannada: A transgender has been arrested on charges of cheating a woman by posing as a man on a Facebook account in Villa town of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, police said Saturday.

According to police, the accused posing as a civil engineer befriended a young woman on Facebook and later, both of them fall in love with each other.

Both used to chat on Facebook and speak to each other over the phone for the past four years.

Recently, the mother of the woman got to know about her love affair, a post which she shared with her family friend Shailaja Rajesh, who is also an advocate.

The advocate with the help of Vitla police searched for the accused by tracking the location of his phone calls.

The police tracked the accused in Shankaranarayana of Udupi district and found out that he is a transgender.

Vitla police have lodged a case and arrested the transgender in connection with cheating the woman.

Further investigation is on.

IANS