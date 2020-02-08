Bhubaneswar: After its failure to achieve the earlier target of converting all kutcha houses into pucca by 2019, the state government has now set another ambitious target to cover all left-out eligible people under rural housing schemes in three years.

Briefing media persons here Saturday, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is going to come up with a scheme, under which all eligible beneficiaries, who have not got houses, will be provided with houses. We will be taking steps to ensure that within three years no one is left without a house.”

The ruling BJD, in its election manifesto for 2014, had promised that it would provide shelter and security to all. “Home is a dream for everyone and the BJD will make this dream a reality. Every household in the state should have a pucca house. In a phased manner, all kutcha houses will be provided assistance for converting them into pucca houses,” the BJD had promised in its manifesto (point no-3).

Jena further said those who have kuccha houses, thatched houses or do not have houses will be provided with concrete houses under the rural housing scheme. All the eligible beneficiaries will be covered under Centre’s Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and state government’s Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY), he added.