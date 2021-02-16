Margao: Fiji international striker Roy Krishna did it once again as he scored a late goal to help ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 here Sunday and reclaim the top spot in the ISL points table here. After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishna sealed three points for ATKMB with an 85th minute strike at the Fatorda Stadium here.

The win propelled ATKMB, who have already qualified for the play-offs, to the top of the ISL points table. Mumbai City FC, who ATKMB displaced at the top by two points, have a game in hand. The result also meant that Jamshedpur’s chances of making it to the play-offs are all but over.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams adopting a rather cautious approach. ATKMB though soon took the upper hand. They had a penalty shout as early as the seventh minute when Krishna went down in the box, under pressure from Peter Hartley, after being fed by David Williams. However, the referee ruled otherwise.

There were a few chances in the opening half hour with Marcelinho going closest in the 28th minute when his shot crashed against the side netting.

ATK Mohun Bagan had another good opportunity soon after when Sandesh Jhingan’s quick free-kick found Williams. His low shot was expertly diverted by Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh.

The second half continued in the same vein though Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle tried a more attacking approach with the introduction of Nerijus Valskis. However, with an hour gone, Jamshedpur were yet to register a shot on target – it was clear that their intention was to sit back and defend.

ATKMB kept on fashioning opportunities at the other end. Rehenesh was called twice into action in quick succession, both times to fend off Krishna. First, he forced a save from Rehenesh after being fed by Marcelinho. Then, a rather hopeful shot from the flanks by the Fijian was gathered easily by the Jamshedpur keeper.

But Krishna was not to be denied for long. His goal came right after ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharya had acrobatically kept out a header from Valskis that looked to be going in. And as was the case with a lot of times that Krishna had scored, it was Williams who created the chances. After receiving the ball from the Australian, Krishna found the right-hand corner of the goal, past a diving Rehenesh, with a perfect finish.