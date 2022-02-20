New Delhi: Former NSE MD and CEO, Chitra Ramkrishna, was told by the unknown ‘yogi’, “You will vomit all that is required as always”, with reference to discussions with the PMO, Finance Ministry and SEBI on listing of stock exchanges.

It seems from the conversations that rather than seeking ‘guidance’ as Ramkrishna has claimed, the ‘yogi’ was dictating her.

On SEBI norms on listing of stock exchanges, the ‘unknown person’, vide e-mail dated December 4, 2015, suggested Ramkrishna to approach the Finance Ministry, PMO, SEBI etc. for self-listing of NSE.

The extract of his email dated December 4, 2015 said, “We need to make noises on self-listing by knocking doors of the few. FM, PMO Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary, Economic Advisor and finally the PM. These are not difficult as you think, we must do two people in a mix at a time Kanchan will evaluate as per MY will. Don’t worry the straw knows when to be a capillary and when NOT to. Kanchan is the straw and I will be the suction force for this and you will vomit all that is required as always.”

“The spirit is seen but the fire is yet to be initiated. I have a twist to all my thoughts and deeds. If one has to drive home a point then we need to continuously ponder on seeing our agenda through. So restructuring is already now a buy in,” the mail said.

The NSE in its letter dated July 6, 2018 drew reference to the forensic investigation report of E&Y, wherein E&Y upon examination of the matter concluded that the said person was Anand Subramanian.

The NSE has also concurred with the same.

The NSE vide its letter dated November 27, 2018 submitted that its legal advisors had consulted practitioners dealing with human psychology.

“As per the opinion of human psychology expert the Ramakrishna has been exploited by Subramanian by creating another identity in the form of Mr Rigyajursama to guide her to perform her duties according to his wish. The Noticee No. 1 was manipulated by the same man in the form of different identities; one as Subramanian who enjoyed her trust and other as Mr Rigyajursama who had her devotion and dependence,” the findings said.