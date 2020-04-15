New Delhi: India Inc backed Wednesday the government’s move to allow industrial units located in rural areas to function from April 20. It said it will ensure preventive measures for COVID-19 while restarting economic activities.

However, the industry called for textiles, garments and automobiles sectors to be permitted to operate from April 20. This is to meet their export obligations and ensure free movement of goods.

CII’s reactions

“The phased manner of the exit from lockdown is welcome and provides a roadmap for economic restart after May 3. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines are in line with CII suggestions. The CII had suggested calibrated exit from lockdown. It had said spatial and sectoral considerations should be taken into account. The CII had also said health, sanitation and social distancing protocols should be maintained,” said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

“With this advance guidance, the industry would be able to better prepare for restart of economic activities,” Banerjee added.

The chamber said it hopes that in the next phase, some of the key labour-intensive sectors would be permitted to operate. These sectors should start in a calibrated manner with full hygiene and sanitation measures being followed. The CII said existing export orders and opportunities should be met to retain India’s export market share post-COVID-19.

FICCI backs government

FICCI also backed the government’s move to reopen industrial units in rural areas. “What is required now as a follow up is for those sectors that have not been allowed to open up. We have to look at how we can sustain them in the lockdown period. Then how will they perform post the lockdown period,” FICCI Secretary General Dilip Chenoy said.

Assocham said that the reopening of industries should be implemented well and in a responsible manner. “The economic activities can be restored to 30-40 per cent by our back-of-envelope calculations,” Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood informed.

Apparel industry wants to reopen

“We request the government to allow apparel exporting units who export a minimum of 50 per cent of their turnover to operate under these guidelines. SEZs and EOUs operate due to clauses in Para 15 of the consolidated revised guidelines. The apparel industries should be allowed to function similarly,” Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A Sakthivel said.

Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms. However, all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to guidelines issued Wednesday.

PTI