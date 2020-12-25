Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being trolled online as the ‘Loser.com’ website now redirects to his Wikipedia page.

‘Loser.com’ is the domain name that is reportedly registered to comedian Brian Connelly since the 1990s.

The website, as of December 16, redirects to the Indian Prime Minister’s Wikipedia page.

The website has previously targeted other celebrities and politicians over the years, including US President Donald Trump, former US president Barack Obama, 2000 presidential candidate Al Gore, who lost to George Bush and American rapper Kayne West.

The website received traffic and came to prominence in the year 2015 when it redirected to West’s Wikipedia page after he failed to winn a Grammy award. Journalist Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast said that the redirect was done in response to West’s reactions to American singer Beck’s album Morning Phase winning Album of the Year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

Many on social media believe that the redirect to PM Modi’s Wikipedia page is in response to the widespread criticism the Indian PM has been receiving for the ongoing farmers’ protests in India due to the recently introduced new farm laws.

Responding to a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws halted toll collection on most highways in Haryana, Friday.

According to officials, toll collection was halted either past midnight or from early Friday morning at several toll points in the state.

While at many places, farmers took over toll plazas not allowing authorities to collect fees from commuters, at other places toll employees themselves halted the process in view of the protest. The toll plaza employees allowed vehicles to pass through without paying any charge.

PNN/Agencies