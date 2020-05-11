Bhubaneswar: A prevailing cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Sumatra coast is likely to convert into a low pressure area around May 13, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here Monday. However, the IMD is yet to predict anything about a possible cyclone.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Sumatra coast extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around May 13,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

The low pressure is likely to become more marked over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 72 hours, it said. The Bhubaneswar Met Centre director, HR Biswas, said, the IMD has not predicted anything about cyclone. After formation of low pressure area, maybe in next two days, we will be able to predict further development of the system.”

Local weather experts feel the low pressure may convert into cyclone Amphan, which could have an impact on Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

The New Delhi-based Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) has indicated that the low pressure could turn into a cyclone around May 16 to 18. A few other organizations also predict that the possible cyclone may hit the ground near north Andhra coasts (Vishakapatnam-Kalingapatnam) with some significant impact on southern Odisha.

Weather scientist Sarat Sahu said, “Various models are showing different things and the system is also very erratic in nature.”