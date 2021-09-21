Mumbai: Nearly a 100 groups comprising national political parties, farmers’ organisations, trade unions, teachers, women, youth, labourers and others will join the September 27 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), top organisers said here Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of all the groups chaired by AITUC National Working Committee Member Dr. Bhalchandra Kango, held here Monday with the participation of over 200 leaders of around 100 organisations, said All India Kisan Sabha President Dr. Ashok Dhawale.

The speakers dwelt on the ongoing farmers’ struggle, the workers’ issues and the importance of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ against “the bankrupt policies” of the BJP-RSS regime at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The meeting called upon all organisations in the state and elsewhere to mobilise supporters and make all efforts to ensure the ‘Bharat Bandh’ is a success in Maharashtra.

A delegation called on Congress State President Nana Patole, NCP State President and Minister Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior NCP Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad who assured support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties to the nationwide action of next Monday.

The prominent participants included Vidya Chavan (NCP), Raju Korde (PWP), Meraj Siddiqui (SP), Dhananjay Shinde (AAP), Prabhakar Narkar (JD-S), Dr S.K. Rege (CPI-M), Prakash Reddy (CPI), Ulka Mahajan (Sarvahara Jan Andolan), Teesta Setalvad (Sabrang India), Feroz

Mithiborwala (HBKL), Anil Tyagi (SUCI), Kishor Dhamale (SCP), Subhash Kakuste (LNP), Dr Vivek Monteiro (CITU), Prof Tapati Mukhopadhyay (MFUCTO), Milind Ranade (NTUI), Yuvraj Ghatkal (NAPM), Prachi Hatiwlekar (AIDWA) and leaders of several other organisations.

Other major groups included Jan Andolananchi Sangharsh Samiti, Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee, Unorganized Workers Struggle Committee, Hum Bharat ke Log / Nation for Farmers, etc.

IANS