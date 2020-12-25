Bhubaneswar: The State government Friday appointed senior IAS officer Suresh Chandra Mohapatra as the Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner of Odisha.

The 1986-batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Development Commissioner and holding additional charge as the Working Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

Asit Kumar Tripathy who had been serving as the Chief Secretary of Odisha is now appointed as the chairman of Western Odisha Development Council. He will also be the Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on regional development, tourism, agribusiness and industry.

On the other hand, Pradeep Kumar Jena who is serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Special Relief Commissioner, has been appointed as the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary to Odisha government.

PNN