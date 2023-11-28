Rourkela: Things are moving in a positive direction to realise Sundargarh district’s tourism potential. Major tourist destinations of the district are being upgraded and plans are afoot to also develop some new spots. At present, the 244-metre high Khandadhar waterfall, and Vedvyas, a popular Shaivite shrine situated at the confluence of three rivers near Rourkela, are being revamped to make them more attractive for tourists with the addition of various provisions and amenities them.

Khandadhar has already become an eco-tourism spot with ten cottages facing the Korpani stream, which forms the horse tail-like waterfall. The cottages, both AC and non-AC, remain full almost throughout the year. Besides, there are provisions for adventure sports like hiking and cycling. A beautiful park has been developed for the picnickers who throng there during winter with ample space for parking and other facilities. Similarly, Vedvyas will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, after the visit of the Chairman, 5T VK Pandian, Rs 35 crore has been sanctioned for the entire developmental project. Out of that, Rs 14 crore has been released. The place will have all the facilities that a religious tourist requires.

Meanwhile, the tourism office here has sent a proposal for development of another place, the Akshaya Sila near Bisra. It has a small waterfall and also some rocky features nearby. Speaking about the spot, the tourist officer here Niranjan Behera said, “We have sent a proposal to the government to develop it as this place has potential.” Regarding the status of the project after the letter, he said, “There is a positive response in this regard. Once we receive a green signal we will go ahead with preparing a project report. I am sure there will be a positive response in this regard.” Prasant Das, a resident of Bisra, reacting to this said, “If this happens then it will be a boon for the entire Bisra area. In fact, Akshaya Sila is already drawing picnickers and tourists and with all the development coming in once the government approves this, then it will be another popular destination the district has to offer.”