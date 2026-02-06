Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who appeared before the Museum Police Friday, has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in which two men riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

Police recorded his arrest and took him for a mandatory medical examination as part of the legal procedure. Later, he was given bail from the Museum Police station.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K. Karthik told the media that the DCP and ACP have been asked to conduct a proper probe and submit a report.

“Let us wait for the report, and based on it, the law will take its course,” said Karthik

The accident occurred late Thursday night, around 10 p.m., in front of the Trivandrum Club.

The incident drew public attention after it emerged that the car involved did not stop at the scene following the collision.

Speaking briefly to reporters just before entering the police station, Raju said it was the two-wheeler that hit his car from behind.

He admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident but said he panicked and drove away without stopping.

“I was frightened. Yesterday itself, I informed that my car had met with an accident and asked that treatment be given to the injured,” he said.

The actor also cited health reasons, stating that he is a cancer patient currently undergoing treatment and is also recovering from chikungunya.

He reiterated that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The car involved in the mishap bears the registration number KL-01-CJ-04.

According to police, the vehicle is registered in the name of Sudheer Kumar Raju, which is the actor’s real name as per official records.

Police officials had reached the actor’s residence later Thursday night as part of the investigation, but found the house locked and his mobile phone switched off.

This development led to heightened speculation, with the actor presenting himself before the police the following morning.

The injured have been identified as Nivedith Krishna and Sooraj, who were travelling on the motorcycle.

Nivedith suffered fractures to his legs, while Sooraj sustained serious spinal injuries.

An FIR has been registered in the case, and police said the probe is underway. The vehicle involved is yet to be taken into custody, with the actor informing investigators that it is currently parked at Jawahar Nagar.

Further questioning is expected as the investigation progresses.