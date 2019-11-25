BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to enable women and girls to reach their full potential, Esplanade One organised an awareness programme in association with an NGO Turant Samadhan to educate more than 300 underprivileged women on the importance of maintaining good menstrual hygiene.

Meera Parida, a renowned figure in the state, was also present on the occasion to support the cause. Turant Samadhan is led by Meera Parida. The organisation has been working towards this initiative to help women and girls in any way possible to make their life easier during menstruation.

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Nayak, Centre Director, Esplanade One, said, “We aim to raise awareness of the challenges and socio-cultural restrictions faced by women and girls in maintaining their hygiene due to menstruation. Basic access to menstrual hygiene like sanitary napkins, toilets, safe disposal and toilets in schools and public areas are necessary to maintain a good healthy life.”

“We have joined hands with Unicharm to work towards the initiative, educate women in underprivileged areas and provide them sufficient biodegradable sanitary napkins to sustain for three months per participant,” he added. A presentation regarding the importance of menstrual hygiene was done to educate the women participants on the disposal of sanitary pads.