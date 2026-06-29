New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Monday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha after his re-election.

The oath to Kharge was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the oath-taking.

Kharge was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and represents the state of Karnataka in the upper house.

He took the oath in Hindi. Radhakrishnan congratulated Kharge after his oath-taking and said the house would surely benefit from his long experience.

Health Minister J P Nadda, who is also a leader of the house, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, besides Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, were also present on the occasion.