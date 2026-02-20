Boipariguda: Two members of a family were found dead in a river while two others remain missing in Koraput district, police said Thursday. The deceased were identified as Lalit Pujari, 27, and his 4-year-old daughter Gelhi of Dandabadi village under Ramgiri police outpost in Boipariguda police limits.

According to reports, Lalit, his wife Gori, 24, and their two daughters, Tulabati, 6, and Gelhi, had left home February 1, saying they were going for fishing in a nearby river. They did not return. Failing to trace them, Lalit’s uncle, Padalam Pujari, lodged a missing complaint at Boipariguda police station February 15. Police registered a case and began an investigation. Clothes, food items and fishing nets belonging to the family were later found on the banks of the Sabari River near Badudi hill, prompting a search operation.

An ODRAF team from Koraput, along with police and a scientific team, recovered the bodies of Lalit and his younger daughter from the river Wednesday evening. Gelhi’s body was found tied to Lalit’s waist with a cloth. Lalit’s wife and elder daughter are still missing, and search operations are continuing. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination Thursday.

Police registered a case (08/26) of unnatural death and intensified the investigation. As vomit was reportedly found at the spot, police suspect it may be a case of mass suicide. Locals said Lalit had borrowed money from several people and was under pressure to repay the loans, which may have led to the incident.