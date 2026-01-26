Deogarh: Odisha police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Odisha’s Deogarh district, an officer said Monday.

According to police, the accused committed the crime Sunday night in an area where a religious programme was going on in a nearby place. When the victim started screaming, locals rushed to the spot, thrashed the accused and handed him over to the police.

The police officers admitted him to a hospital and registered a case against him.

“We have registered a case against Udit Patra under the BNS and POCSO Act. As per preliminary investigation, the accused committed rape on the minor girl when she went to witness a yajna,” said Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra.

The police have recorded the statements of the victim, her parents, the SP said, adding, “We have sent a scientific team to the spot to collect evidence from the spot.”

