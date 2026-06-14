Bhadrak: A 25-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother to death with an axe in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, suspecting her of practising black magic, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Jirina village under the Bant police station limits Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mamata Sahu (55).

According to preliminary investigation, the accused was mentally disturbed and suspected his mother of performing black magic, a police officer said.

The accused has been detained.

We are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.