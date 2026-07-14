Bhanjanagar: A 35-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly failing to repay multiple loans taken from self-help groups and a finance company in Ganjam district, police said. The deceased was identified as Akshaya Mallick of Chhedabhumi village under Bhanjanagar police limits.

He is survived by his wife, three children and his ailing mother. He took the extreme step when his mother was bedridden and ailing. Locals and family members said, Akshaya worked as a daily wage labourer and was the family’s sole breadwinner.

His father had died a few years ago. His earnings were reportedly insufficient to meet household expenses and pay for his mother’s prolonged medical treatment. To support the family, he borrowed money from several self-help groups and a finance company.

As his financial burden mounted, he was unable to repay the loans. After obtaining a group loan, representatives of the lending company visited Akshaya’s house July 11 to recover the overdue amount. Unable to find him at home, they searched the surrounding area, including his backyard.

They believe the mounting debt and financial stress drove Akshaya to take the extreme step. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Family members said Akshaya had been under severe mental stress due to mounting financial difficulties.

Aksha ya’s body was found Sunday evening in a cashew orchard near the village. Police recovered the body and sent it to the Bhanjanagar hospital for a post-mortem.