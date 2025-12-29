Balasore: Police in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday arrested two persons for the murder of a 30-year-old man at a hotel here, officials said.

The arrested have been identified as Ram Chandra Singh (22) and his paramour Jemamani Singh (27), police said.

“Both Ram Chandra and Jemamani strangulated Akash Mohanta to death. They fled leaving the body at the hotel room,” a police statement said.

Police said friends Akash and Ram Chandra had left Badjambani village in Mayurbhanj district on December 25 and later picked up Jemamani from Betnati, police said.

“All three checked into a hotel in Balasore town. While Ram Chandra and Jemamani used fake Aadhaar cards for entry, Akash’s Aadhaar was genuine. All three were married; Jemamani has two children and stays separately from her husband in Jajpur,” police added.

Investigations revealed that both Akash and Ram Chandra consumed liquor at the hotel on Christmas night. However, a dispute started after Akash allegedly sought sexual favours from Jemamani, which she resisted. This led to a clash, after which both Ram Chandra and Jemamani allegedly throttled Akash to death, police said.

Soon after Ram Chandra and Jemamani left the hotel, Balasore city DSP Nirmala Gochayat said, adding that they were arrested from Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, respectively.

