Boudh: The Forest Department Monday arrested a man and his son for allegedly setting a patch of forest on fire in Madhapur in Boudh district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Asan Majhi and his son Shyamaghan of Madhapur Colony.

According to a source, they were setting dry leaves on fire in Mundeswar reserve forest under Madhapur range when they were caught.

The forest department personnel also recovered an axe and a match box from their possession.

According to Madhapur ranger Saroj Mishra, the patrolling team spotted smoke bellowing from at least five places in Mundeswar reserve forest. They immediately rushed to the spots following the smoke. “Seeing the patrolling team, the accused started sunning. But our patrolling team chased after them and nabbed them. Subsequently, they were produced in a court,” said Mishra.

Notably, the Forest Department in Boudh district had arrested four persons for setting forest afire in Mundeswar jungle under Purunakatak range March 13. Two days earlier, four persons – three in Dhenkanal district and one in Mayurbhanj district – were arrested for the same offence.

PNN