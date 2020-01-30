Nuapada: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans busted a Maoist camp Wednesday night in a forest near Bhainsadani under Boden police limits in Nuapada district. Two revolvers, 32 gelatine sticks, 27 detonators, live bullets and gun powder from the spot were seized from the camp. The seizure of such huge amount of arms and ammunition meant that the red rebels were planning something big.

Sources said, the jawans were tipped off regarding the presence of Maoists in the forest. Acting on it, they launched a combing operation and located the camp and busted it. CRPF sources said that the Maoists may have escaped earlier fearing arrest. The operation has been intensified in the area to locate them.

PNN