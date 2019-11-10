Muniguda: Bansadhara Ghumusar Nagabali Division Committee of CPI (Maoists) has put up several posters and a banner at Bijabandali village square under Muniguda block of Rayagada district.

Locals spotted four posters and one banner Sunday morning.

Through the posters and the banner, the Maoists have appealed the government to stop torturing the Kashmiris and have called for an uprising there. They have also expressed their opposition to abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A). Besides, they have raised their voice against the alleged fascism and saffron-terrorism activities of Modi-Sangh Pariwar.

“Parbati Pandru had not surrendered. Rayagada SP had forcibly taken Parbati Pandru from Dangar village of Khamari panchayat October 23 and showed that she had surrendered. The SP’s abominable act should be condemned,” the posters and banner read.

The Kashmiris are not terrorists. Modi and Amit Shah are the topmost terrorists. They have scrapped Article 370 and 35 (A), not for any development for the Kashmiris, but to obliterate their existence from Kashmir and then to hand over the lands to foreign companies. We oppose such oligarchic rule. Indian paid media houses should stop hurling abuses at Kashmiris,” the posters and banner read.

Panic gripped local residents after the posters surfaced.

PNN