Jatni: Vigilance sleuths Thursday arrested marketing inspector of Khurda, Marsallin Padhiari when she was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a dealer.

Sources said that Padhiari in the past had also accepted bribes and had been under the scanner for some time now. She demanded money on a regular basis from various dealers for passing their bills.

The sleuths decided to lay a trap after one of the dealers, Ambika Prasad Das, from Palla locality narrated his ordeal. Like she did every month and unaware of the developments Padhiari was receiving the money Thursday when a team of vigilance personnel comprising of sleuths from Khurda and Bhubaneswar nabbed her.

Following her arrest, searches were also conducted at Padhiari’s house in Tumudibandh locality here. Authorities are trying to ascertain whether she has assets disproportionate to her income.

A case has been registered against the Padhiari under relevant Sections of IPC, police said.

PNN