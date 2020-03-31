Baripada: In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, Mayurbhanj district administration Monday sealed its border as directed by the central government.

The decision is aimed at restricting the influx of more people including migrant workers to the district.

It was learnt that a large number of people who are stuck in the district are being provided with food and other essential commodities.

Several sources said 56 workers have been temporarily stationed at a school in Bharuasuni panchayat under Sarsakana block. They are being provided with dry food there. The workers will be made to live in Mayurbhanj and will not be allowed outside until the lockdown is lifted. Workers who have previously been out of the district have been ordered to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

More than 3,000 workers in the district are now in quarantine. Similarly, all organisations and shops in the district have been instructed to pay their employees during the lockdown. Agencies have been asked not to deduct salaries of workers.

The district administration has said action will be taken against people who disobey administrative orders. It has also ordered house owners to not force labour tenants to pay the rent for the month.

