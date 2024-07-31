Keonjhar: Flagrant violation of norms was found in the median plantation programme initiated on the Panikoili-Rimuli stretch of National Highway-20 indicating a possible failure of the green drive along the highway. Many plants have died unnatural deaths due to lack of proper maintenance, said sources, adding that more money is now being pumped in for re-plantation. According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) rules, a maximum of 666 seedlings can be planted on 1-km stretch of a median. Abhipsa Construction Company is undertaking a plantation on the median where the plants have either died or are non-existent. According to sources, a target has been set to plant about 35,000 tecoma and bougainvillaea saplings on the median of NH-20.

However, 10,000 saplings have so far been planted. Meanwhile, it is alleged that the plantation is not being carried out properly due to a lack of proper supervision by NHAI. According to plantation norms, holes upto 1 foot are dug and insecticide is applied in the hole before planting the saplings. However, allegations have come to the fore that the agency has planted the saplings carelessly without following the process. Similarly, the company has dug holes only upto 4 to 5 inch deep. Also, it has not applied pesticides or fertilizers for the sustenance of the plants. Saplings running upto 3-4 ft height standing on 4-5 inch deep holes started falling due to movement of heavy vehicles, strong winds and torrential rains.

Moreover, another rule says that saplings should be tied to bamboo sticks to help them stay firm. However, the contract agency didn’t care a fig for this norm which resulted in severe damage to the plantation. Median plantation programme has a history of failure thanks to a lack of proper plantation procedures, regular watering, clearing of unwanted weeds and other measures. Lack of median plantation is also resulting in road mishaps as blazing lights of vehicles coming from the opposite direction on the other lane are blinding the drivers due to the lack of obstructions on median. When contacted, NHAI horticulturist Suryakiran Nath affirmed that plantation work on NH20 was going on. However, he preferred not to say anything about the work without the approval of higher officials. Project manager of Abhipsa Construction Company Pramod Bastia said saplings are being planted in adherence to the rules and a direction has been issued to support the saplings with bamboo sticks.