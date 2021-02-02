It’s not about money or connections – it’s the willingness to outwork and outlearn everyone. This quote is relatable with one of the most hardworking and willing to serve people of Rajasthan Subhash Charan.

From learning names of important people to learning important dates in history, we have faced many struggles to remember those since our childhood till now. Many competitive exams depend on such questions of general knowledge. The person who is solving this issue and has made GK fun and easy to learn is none other than the general knowledge teacher Subhash Charan. Born in a middle-class family in a small district of Rajasthan, Subhash has come a long way. Through his hard work and struggle, he has achieved the love of students from all over India. He did his schooling from Pilania Academy and Graduated from Chaudhary College situated in Rajasthan. He has always worked towards the betterment of the students.

Subhash takes both online and offline classes. He has contributed his knowledge in many coaching centres of Rajasthan, where he helped the students crack several competitive exams easily. In a world where people have made education a medium to earn, he has chosen the way to make the students learn. With a mission and vision to spread knowledge amongst all, he runs a youtube channel and provides free education. With one million subscribers on his Youtube Channel ‘GK Subhash Charan’, he made it to a silver ‘Youtube’ button.

Subhash has launched an amazing e-learning application named ‘Dhurina’. It has been launched especially for those students who need education and can achieve but can’t pay for it. ‘Dhurina’ is an online learning application that acts as a bridge between students and teachers. Many online free mock test apps with hundreds of ibps video lectures courses taught by brilliant instructors are present in the application. One can take courses in anything from IBPS, SSC, Railway RRB, Mock Tests & Exam Prep app, Railway RRB, studies, etc. and the app develops the service as per the demand of the daily app users. After launching this application Subhash and Dhurina were trending everywhere. Many people tried to buy his YouTube channel by offering him a bribe of rupees one crore but he refused such offers.

There are many incidents and stories that show the greatness of Subhash, one of them is about the student from Madhya Pradesh who needed to attend a course and asked Subhash for it. However, he was unable to pay for it. That is why Subhash gave him the full course for just Rs 200 INR and the student has now been selected in a competitive examination. He also wrote a book which helped his students in learning, it happened after the incident where he was taking online classes, his students told him about the problem of writing notes and learning at the same time.

Not only by education, Subhas also he is serving society by his endless contributions. During the lockdown, he helped many COVID-19 patients/warriors by donating Rs 5,00,000 for them. He raised his support to more than 200 families by providing them ration for seven days. He also distributed more than one lakh masks and one thousand sanitisers to the needy.

Subhash is is not going to stop here, he will keep on doing things for society and in the field of education.

