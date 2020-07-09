A body modification enthusiast has splashed out Rs 90 lakh on transforming her look from head to toe. The 25-year-old has spent the money on nearly 600 tattoos including blue ink injected in her eyeballs during an excruciating 40-minute procedure that left her blind for three weeks.

The self-described ‘Blue Eyed White Dragon’ girl revealed she spent more money on extreme body modifications including a tongue split, breast augmentation, cheek and lip fillers, pointed implants placed in her ears and a Brazilian butt lift.

During her blue ink injection procedure in her eyeballs, she was left blind for more three weeks. But her craziness did not end here. Every part of the girl’s body has undergone surgery.

She wants to become a Dragon Girl. Amber Luke, has spent about 90 lakh rupees so far in body modification. Before her transformation, Amber said she never liked the way she looked.

Amber said she has no regrets over her 10-year transformation. Since unveiling her new look, Amber said she has been met with mixed responses. At the age of 16, Amber got her first tattoo made. After that she did not stop. Several tattoos and surgeries began one after another.

Amber also underwent butt lift surgery. For this, she was asked to increase the weight by 10 kg. The fat of this increased weight was implanted in his butt.

Amber explains that people stare at her wherever she goes. But she does not regret it. She did not want to be common. In all her surgeries so far, Amber has described the surgery of the pupils of the eyes as the most difficult. Amber felt like she would never be able to see.

“I gained a lot of support and positive vibes from complete strangers – there was always the few nasty opinionated ones who try to make you feel inadequate, but I never let them get to me,” she explained.

“I’m not harming anyone in the process, I’m doing what I want to do and if it makes me get up in the morning and be a happy person, then so be it.”