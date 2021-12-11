Jajpur Town: Taking serious note of large-scale irregularities in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Lokayukta has ordered an investigation by the Vigilance department into the scam in Jajpur, a report said.

According to reports, there were allegations of irregularities in rural job scheme in Nandipur and Biruhan panchayats under Dasrathpur block. Some locals had taken up the issue with the Lokayukta.

Lokayukta has directed the Vigilance to look into the irregularities and furnish details to it by February 1, 2022.

Earlier, locals of both the panchayats had intimated the block, district administrations and the state government about the scam in the two panchayats.

Acting on allegations, former PD Vishal Singh had finalised to look into the irregularities.

However, ahead of the administrative investigation, those involved in the scam – sarpanchs, gram sevaks, panchayat executive officers and other staff had reportedly set panchayat offices on fire to destroy evidences.

The fire personnel after dousing the fires had stated that the fires were man made, but later the administration asserted that the fires were the outcome of electric short circuits.

Locals, who decried large-scale irregularities, lost faith in the administration. Locals like Bijay Ketan Mohapatra, Pratap Nayak, Laxminarayan Pati and Sukadev moved the High Court and later the Lokayukta in this connection.

