Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Home Affairs in a circular issued July 21 urged all state governments to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines during Independence Day celebrations, August 15.

In the circular, the ministry mentioned that in the state level celebrations, the ceremonies in the morning (after 9.00 AM) in state capitals will consist of unfurling of the national flag by the Chief Minister, playing of the national anthem, presentation of Guard of Honour by the Police including para-military forces, Home Guards, NCC, scouts, etc, speech by the Chief Minister and singing of the National Anthem.

“In view of Covid-19 pandemic, large congregation in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks, etc., are followed,” read the Home Ministry circular.

“It would also be appropriate that Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc., are invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against Covid-19 Pandemic. Some persons cured from Covid-19 infection may also be invited,” it continued.

Celebrations at Raj Bhawan or Raj Nivas is a matter left to the discretion of Governors/Lt. Governors, said the circular.

Performance of police and military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens and digital media, during public functions and on social media.

Other functions of the day may include activities like planting of trees; interschool/inter-college debates on digital platforms, online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions, launching of any important scheme, singing patriotic songs, delivering patriotic talks by selected boys and girls on social media, thematic webinars, online campaign by NSS and NYKS centred around patriotic themes.

The letter also mentions that it would be appropriate that the theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is suitably spread and publicised amongt the masses through various activities during Independence Day celebrations.

