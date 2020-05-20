Mint is one of the most popular herbs used as traditional medicines. In summer, it helps maintain the body temperature. Mint is beneficial to health in more ways than one; it also acts as a powerful healer for your skin. Here, let’s know how you can use mint as a natural beauty product.

Remove acne

If you want beautiful, smooth skin, use mint leaves instead of artificial products. Crush few mint leaves add rose water. Make a paste by adding a pinch of gram flour and apply this pack on the face and keep it for about 30 minutes. It will help keep the skin oil free. At the same time, using it will also get rid of the acne problem.

Mint also acts as a toner

If you have been using skin toner available in the market till now, stop it right now and prepare your home-made natural toner. Boil mint leaves in water and then filter it and cool the water. You can use this mint water as a skin toner. Fill it in a spray bottle and spray it on the face and then see how your face will glow again.

Reduces ageing impression on face

When the blood circulation in the body is better, then your skin remains tight and healthy. By using mint, you give the right nutrients to your skin, which reduces the wrinkles and fine lines on your skin and does not show aging or age marks on the face. Mint is also a great source of antioxidants, which control free radical damage and keep the skin young.

Exfoliate the skin

For this, take out the juice of mint leaves and then add 1 teaspoon of oatmeal. Apply it on the face and let it dry for about 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, scrub the skin and wash the face. By doing this, the dead skin cells present on the face will be removed and your skin will glow from inside.

Removes dryness in skin

Are you also facing trouble due to dry skin and have to apply moisturiser frequently? If yes, instead of using chemical based moisturiser, use natural method and use mint leaves. Grind the mint leaves in a blender and take out their juice. Apply this juice on the face and then see how the face gets moisturised.