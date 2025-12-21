Chhatrapur: Miscreants have posed a challenge to Chhatrapur police after looting four temples in a single night in Ganjam district.

The targeted temples are located near the newly-constructed police colony, which houses residential quarters for police personnel. The robbers allegedly stole silver valuables, including crowns, cobra figurines and necklaces, from four temples within a span of a few hours.

When priests opened the doors of the Lord Bireswar, Sri Sai, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Durga temples Friday morning, they found that valuables attached to the deities were missing. The incidents were immediately reported to Chhatrapur police, who have launched an investigation. Police have collected CCTV footage from the temples and sent it for further examination.

A scientific team and a dog squad were also deployed to analyse the pattern of the robberies. The Chhatrapur MLA inspected the affected temples, assessed the situation and directed police to expedite the investigation and arrest those responsible.