Jajpur: A labourer was killed while another rendered critical after they flung 100-ft downhill while drilling hole for blasting at an illegal stone quarry on Bichhakhandi hill at Kothahudi village under Jenapur police limits here, Monday.

The deceased and the injured labourers were unidentified till the last report came in. They were claimed to be natives of Kashipur area in Dhenkanal district. The critically injured labourer was admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack. Jenapur police sent the body (of the deceased labourer) for post-mortem and started an investigation.

The incident occurred when the two labourers were busy drilling holes to fill them with dynamites and gelatins to carry out blasting for stone extractions at the quarry. The two were busy in their work when the drilling bar broke. The two labourers under its impact flung down 100-ft under the hill. One of them died on the spot while another was rendered critical.

Observers alleged that the incident is fallout of mindless mining, in some illegal stone quarry and mega crusher units in the district, higher than the prescribed limits. The quarry owners guided by profit motive promote such excess mining which often results in casualties like deaths and critical injuries.

When contacted, Jenapur police IIC Ashis Kumar Sahu confirmed the death of a labourer at the stone quarry on Bichhakhandi hill. He, however, said that he was yet to receive any complaint from the kin of the deceased or injured labourer.

PNN