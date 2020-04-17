Bhubaneswar: In a bid to engage kids creatively during lockdown, several state government departments came together in collaboration with UNICEF to launch ‘Mo Prativa’ – an initiative where children aged 5-18 years are encouraged to send their creatives daily to win prizes.

The creatives are evaluated by a panel of eminent jury and winners are declared on a weekly basis.

Sponsored by Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti along with Sports & Youth Services departments, the initiative has received a rousing response from all parts of the state. As many as 5,500 creative entries were received from kids and youth of the state in the first week of the competition itself which went up to 8,000 plus entries in the second week, the organisers said.

“It’s truly amazing to receive thousands of creative expressions in form of paintings, slogans, short stories, poems, posters etc. from these little champions who have truly taken on corona head-on,” they added.

“I am really thrilled to be recognised as my painting which has been selected best in its category,” said a participant from Talcher Maniket Pradhan.

It may be mentioned here that creative entries are being received on two themes: ‘Being at home during lockdown’ and ‘My responsibility as a young citizen during COVID-19′. There are three age groups covering kids and adolescents between 5 to 18 years.