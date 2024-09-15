Imphal: The Manipur government Sunday extended the ban on mobile internet services in five districts for another five days, till September 20, even as it relaxed curfew prohibitions in four districts for a few hours in the morning.

The Home Department, in an order extending the ban, said that the decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

After incidents of violence and student protests for two days, the state government September 10 suspended the mobile internet service in five districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching — for five days (till September 15).

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in Sunday’s order, said: “State government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet suspension in the last fortnight, decided to continue suspension of internet and mobile data services including VSATs, and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts of Manipur for another 5 days with effect from September 15.”

The state government, on September 12, restored broadband and fixed lease line internet service in five districts in the Manipur Valley, while keeping the suspension for the mobile internet.

Apprehending fresh trouble in the valley regions, including in the state capital Imphal and its adjoining areas, district authorities September 10 reimposed curfew for an indefinite period in four districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal. However, prohibitory orders in these districts were relaxed Sunday for seven hours from 5am.

Strife-torn Manipur has witnessed a series of violent incidents since September 1, with suspected militants gunning down at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, and injuring over 20 others in different districts.

After the violence, thousands of students belonging to schools and colleges held protests for two days (September 9 and 10) in support of their demands which included the removal of the Director General of police and chief security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the rising militant violence.

The student leaders separately met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister N Biren Singh and highlighted their demands, which also included the withdrawal of Central forces from the state and maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur. Owing to militant violence and student protests, the Higher and Technical Education Department and the Directorate of Education, in two separate orders, closed all schools, colleges and technical institutions till September 14.

Meanwhile, the Army, and the Assam Rifles, along with the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Manipur Police continue their anti-insurgency operations across the state.

IANS