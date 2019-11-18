New Delhi: With disruptions in Rajya Sabha in the past hindering passage of crucial legislations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday the Upper House of Parliament is essential for checks and balance in democracy. However, he asserted that a distinction needs to be drawn between checking and clogging.

Speaking on the occasion of the landmark 250th session of Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister lauded Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal for never rushing to the well of the House to raise their issues and yet raising their points effectively.

“The Rajya Sabha is about checks and balances. This is absolutely essential for our democracy. Debates have to be many and effective. However, there is also a difference between checking and clogging (and between) balance and blocking,” Modi stated.

With some within the ruling party questioning the effectiveness of Rajya Sabha as crucial legislative work got stalled because NDA lacked majority in the House, Modi recalled the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words that the Upper House ‘may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house’.

“Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive House for national progress,” Modi stated. He added that the makers of the Constitution envisioned a bicameral legislative framework and this vision has enriched the democracy.

Modi however, , wanted the House to function and not disrupt work. “Today I want to appreciate two parties – the NCP and BJD. These parties have wonderfully adhered to Parliamentary norms. They have never ventured into the well. Yet, they have made their points very effectively. Much can be learnt from these practices,” Modi pointed out.

“Our Constitution inspires us to work for a Welfare State. It also motivates us to work for the welfare of states. The Rajya Sabha, as the Council of States, enables us to further the spirit of cooperative federalism,” added the Prime Minister.

Modi, recalling the work done by Rajya Sabha, said none can forget the role of the House when Bills pertaining to Articles 370 and 35(A) were passed.

“This House has worked to further unity. Whenever it has been about national good, the Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion and made a strong contribution. It was believed that the Bill on Triple Talaq would not pass here but it did. Even GST became a reality after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha,” Modi informed.

PTI