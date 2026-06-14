Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Villa Kerlyos in France’s Nice Sunday.

The two leaders were seen engaged in light-hearted conversation while they explored Villa Kerlyos.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Macron inaugurated the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event in Nice.

During the event, PM Modi said that India’s reform momentum will continue unabated, asserting that the country’s startup ecosystem is poised for further expansion. He highlighted India’s emergence as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and invited innovators from across the globe to collaborate with India in developing technological solutions for global challenges.

“The number of startups in India will continue to grow as the country remains committed to reforms and innovation-driven development,” the Prime Minister stated.

He noted that India has built a strong innovation system over the last 12 years and has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem

“Over the past 11–12 years, India has built a strong ecosystem for innovation. From patent filings to incubation networks, and from Startup India to policy support, this entire journey has progressed forward in mission mode,” Prime Minister Modi noted.

“The number of startups in India will continue to grow as the country remains committed to reforms and innovation-driven development,” the Prime Minister stated.

Macron, who shared the stage with PM Modi at the event, described the Prime Minister’s presence at ‘Bharat Innovates’ as a matter of great honour for France.

He also congratulated PM Modi on completing 12 years as India’s leader and praised his role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Before the event, PM Modi interacted with select investors and venture capital leaders from India, France and several other countries.

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with French President Macron in Nice, during which the two leaders will review the full spectrum of their bilateral relationship.

PM Modi arrived in Nice Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron.

French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; the Secretary General of the Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture in France, Patrick Amoussou-Adeble; the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou; and the Mayor of Nice, Eric Ciotti, were present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

India’s Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, was also present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.