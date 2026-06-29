Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated Monday that the National Day celebrations of Seychelles honour the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years and also reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the East African nation in its development journey.

The National Day celebrations of Seychelles were held Sunday. Prime Minister Modi attended the event as the Guest of Honour during his State visit to the archipelagic island.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation’s Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years.”

In en loner pour partisip dan selebrasyon lafet nasyonal Sesel, marke par Zibile Lor Lendepandans son nasyon. Sa lokazyon i en bon dedikas a traze remarkab ki pep Seselwa in fer pandan sa 50 an. Lenn i fyer pour debout akote Sesel koman en zanmi ek partener ki in kapab fer… pic.twitter.com/oDbonBFLaG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2026

“India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come,” he added.

The Seychelles’ soldiers parachuted into the venue from aircraft carrying their national flags, as people cheered enthusiastically, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, were also present at the event.

PM Modi arrived in Seychelles Saturday at the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie. Sunday, he was conferred the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, Seychelles’ highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South.

“The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors,” the MEA said.