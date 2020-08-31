Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued yellow warning and said heavy rainfall will occur in many districts during next three days.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri while a few places in coastal Odisha and Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts will witness thunderstorm, Tuesday.

Predicting heavy rainfall September 2, the Met department has issued yellow warning for the districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Bolangir.

Some places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh would witness heavy downpour September 3, it said.

During August, the state has received an average rainfall of 522.9 mm against the long term average (LTA) of 356mm registering a surplus of 46.9 per cent.

Malkanagiri district received the highest rainfall of 979.6 mm (107.2% surplus) and Ganjam district received the lowest rainfall of 182.6 mm (26% deficit) during the month, as per report of office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The cumulative rainfall of the state from June to August 2020 remained 980.9 mm against the LTA of 912.4 mm registering a surplus of 7.5 per cent.

During this monsoon season, 5 districts—Malkanagiri, Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Deogarh and Kendrapara received surplus rainfall while 25 districts received normal rainfall.

Malkanagiri district received the highest rainfall of 1589.7 mm (38.2olo surplus) and Ganjam district received the lowest rainfall of 601.5 mm (5.4% deficit) during the period from 1 June, 2020 to 31 August, 2020 (cumulative).

Going by the block-wise rainfall data, 85 blocks have received surplus rainfalll, 185 got normal downpour, while other blocks received deficit rainfall during past three months. Only Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district has experienced scanty rainfall.