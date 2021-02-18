New Delhi: India is third globally, after the United States and the United Kingdom (UK), in highest cumulative vaccination numbers, the Union Health Ministry said Thursday. Till 8.00am Thursday, the cumulative vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against COVID-19 in India has crossed 94 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has also seen a constant decline in the last seven days. From 1.89 per cent February 1, it has dropped to 1.69 per cent on Thursday, the ministry informed.

A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (first dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (second dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (first dose). The administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started February 13 for those beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose, the report informed.

The vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. As on day February 18 of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose.

The ministry said 58.20 per cent of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in seven states while Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74 per cent (54,397 doses).

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1.06 crore (1,06,56,845) Thursday, the ministry said. “Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the COVID-19 active caseload,” the Health Ministry underlined.

India’s present active cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25 per cent of the total infections. In the last 24 hours 11,987 patients have recuperated, the report said.

The distribution of new cases depicts a positive picture. Only two states have registered more than 1,000 new cases during the period, it said. Sixteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, it said. These are Delhi, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh.