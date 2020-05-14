Los Angeles: Renowned filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai is set to begin shooting for his new film Blossoms in China. This will be the first occasion when a movie team will visit the country after the outbreak of coronavirus. The filmmaker said that he has been developing the script for the past five years. The shooting for Blossoms will begin place in mainland China’s Hengdian World Studios from July, the filmmaker informed.

Well renowned director

Director Wong Kar-Sai is known for his internationally acclaimed films like In The Mood For Love. This is 11th film and the second that he will shoot in China. Earlier in 2013, Wong had shot The Grandmaster in China.

Studio taken on rent

The production has reportedly rented space at the sprawling studio in coastal Zhejiang province for 11 months. The time frame is from this month till March 2021. Film magazine ‘Variety’ reported that film production is back in China after closures due to coronavirus. The virus, however, has led to the shutdown of film productions and releases in the rest of the world.

Storyline of movie

Blossoms is an adaptation of the eponymous 2012 novel by Jin Yucheng. He is one of the few authors writing directly in the local dialect of Shanghainese. It is the story of a young man looking for status and romance in the boom years of 1990s China.

The director in the past has called the film a deeply personal return to his hometown, Shanghai. Wong is also producing a 30-episode online series adaptation of the same novel for ‘Tencent Video’. The series has also been title Blossoms.

